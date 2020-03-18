Obituary for Michael L. Walsh

Michael Lawrence Walsh, age 82, of Waconia, formerly of Chanhassen, and Lanesboro, MN, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Auburn Homes in Waconia.
There will be a private family burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Lanesboro, MN, on Tuesday, March 17.
Michael was born on April 30, 1937 in Minneapolis, to Lawrence and Grace (Nelles) Walsh, the oldest of four children. He graduated from Minneapolis DeLaSalle High School in 1955. He attended St. Mary’s College in Winona and graduated from the University of Minnesota receiving a Bachelor Degree in history. On September 24, 1960 he married Joyce Fowler at St. Patrick’s Church in Hampton, IA. They had six children. He was in the insurance industry for over 30 years, including working for Prudential and Lutheran Brotherhood/Thrivent. He was a resident of Chanhassen from 1962 – 1998. He was a lifelong learner, an avid reader, and WWII aficionado. He enjoyed many academic subjects including mathematics, philosophy, history, theology; and Mike willingly shared his knowledge with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Joyce, sister-in-law, Kathy.
Survivors include his children, Martin (Cindy) Walsh of Chaska, Jane (Scott) Kudlas of VA, Jack Walsh of Mpls. (Sydney Roberts of Austin, TX), Matt Walsh of Index, WA, Michael Walsh of St. Louis Park, Maura (Mark) Olson of Mayer; grandchildren, Erin Kudlas, Cheris Osborne, Cheaven Osborne, Oscar Roberts Walsh, Emerald Roberts Walsh, Sophia Roberts Walsh, Luke Walsh, Marie Walsh, Graham Olson and Jake Olson; siblings, Greg (Kathleen) Walsh of Brooklyn Park, Steve Walsh of St. Paul, Larry (Ginny) Walsh of Northfield.
A special thank you to the staffs of Auburn Home and Services in Chaska and Waconia for the excellent care Mike received during his struggles with Parkinson’s disease.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska MN.