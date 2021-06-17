Obituary for Michael Lankin

Michael “Rocket” Lankin, age 66, of Shakopee, journeyed to the spirit world on June 11, 2021 at the University of Minnesota. He was born on January 10, 1955 in Los Angeles, CA, the son of Harold and Joyce (Kobrin) Lankin.
Mike did not want to leave us, but his body was tired. Mike stayed strong and endured so much over the years with his health. He is at peace now. No more pain. No more medications. Most importantly, he can breathe again on his own. It is with great sadness, which we never imagined one could feel, that we share our Papa, Dad, Brother, Friend, and Husband has finished his journey here on earth; he is now at peace, this gives us comfort in his passing.
Mike loved life; music, fast cars, his Harley, but most of all his family and friends, and of course the Dodgers. He adored his grandkids and loved being called Papa.
Mike only physically leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Karin (Bryant) Lankin; his kids, Brandon (Kaitlin), Danielle (Kyle), and Travis (Melissa); grandkids, Destene, Seth, Brian, Jayden, Joey Raine, Jake, Hailey, Rilynn, and Ms. Kali Rose (his popsicle buddy); our fur baby, Ari; siblings, Andi, David and John.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marci.
So many memories were made that we will always cherish and remember. Those memories will bring us comfort on the hard days. Thank you for loving us all for as long as you could.
Rest in peace, my love.
Services will be held on Friday, July 9, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairiegrass Drive NW. Prior Lake. Burial will follow at the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Cemetery. Livestreaming of the service will be available on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page.
