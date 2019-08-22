Obituary for Michael Link

Michael Link, of Chaska and Chisago City, died on July 3, 2019, at age 59.
Mike was born on February 19, 1960 in Shakopee, to Joseph and Carol Link. He graduated from Shakopee High School in 1978, and attended Dakota County Technical College. He worked a variety of jobs, and made friends wherever he went, with his gentleness and quick wit.
Mike is survived by his son, Ryan (Corey Szumski) of Raleigh, NC; mother, Carol Pumper of Fort Myers, FL; sister, JoAnne (Ed) LaPlante of Chisago City, MN; nephews/neice, Joe, Phil and Lea LaPlante; and close friend, Sheri Steffl of Burnsville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph.
Funeral is Friday, September 6, 11 a.m. at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom, MN (13060 Lake Blvd). Visitation before the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. All are welcome!