Obituary for Michael Mathias Busch

Michael “Mike” Mathias Busch, age 75, of Jordan, passed away peacefully August 17, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 31 with a time of gathering beginning at 9:30 a.m., all at St. John the Baptist Church, 313 2nd St E, Jordan. Father Neil Bakker will preside. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Jordan. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed by the family in Mike’s name.
Mike was born in Shakopee on July 16, 1948 to parents, Mathias and Eleanor Busch, the youngest son of four. Mike spent his childhood living in Jordan, MN, with his family. In his high school years, he played football, baseball, and wrestled. He excelled at football where he was an All-Conference center. Not only did Mike play sports, but he also acted in the school theater program where he likely found his love for live theater. Mike also spent his time working in the family ice cream shop, Gold Spot Dairy.
Shortly after he graduated from high school, he was drafted into the military where he joined the Army as a military police officer and served honorably in the Vietnam War. Once Mike had finished up his stint in the military, he came back home to complete his education. He first received his associate degree from Normandale Community College, and shortly after, his bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University in law enforcement. In 1976, Mike started working for the Scott County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy. One of his favorite duties of this job was teaching the D.A.R.E. curriculum to students in local schools. During this time, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Radermacher, who blessed him with 3 wonderful children, Matt, Margaret, and Molly. Sometime after having his first 3 children, he was married to Prudence McWaters, and they were blessed with his youngest son, Aaron. Towards the end of his law enforcement career, he received the title Chief Deputy and later retired in 2003.
Although Mike had retired from the county, it didn’t stop him from working and doing what he loved. He became a consultant in the construction of the new jail building. After that project he drove school bus routes for Eastern Carver County for many years too. His last job was working as a security guard at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater where he got to enjoy all the live shows that were playing. No matter where Mike was, he could always make a friend. He was well loved by his community, and he loved them too.
Of course, during this time, he still made sure to make time for his beloved family. Every year they would all travel up to Duluth for a greatly needed summer vacation. He also loved to vacation in Florida where the weather was always warm. Mike could often be found taking walks outside, admiring the wildlife or just sitting on the patio soaking up the weather. He enjoyed being in the presence of his kids and seven grandchildren during holidays and sporting events.
Mike’s proud and hardworking nature will be forever missed by his children, Matt (Stacy) Busch, Maggie (Neil) Brokl, Molly (Matt) Hergott, Aaron (Robyn) Busch; grandchildren, Ella, Brady, Kayla, Jordan, Chase, Sawyer, and Collins; brothers, Robert and William (Marie) Busch; and many other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Eleanor Busch; and brother, Buddy Busch.
