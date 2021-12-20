Obituary for Michael R. Fiebelkorn

Michael R. Fiebelkorn, age 56 of Shakopee, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Services will be held at a later date.
Michael was born June 9, 1965 in Morris, MN to Ramon and Dorothy (Baumgard) Fiebelkorn. He graduated from Le Sueur High School and began working at Anchor Glass in Shakopee. He continued working there, eventually becoming warehouse supervisor, until his death. Michael had a love of hunting and fishing.
Left to remember him are his mother, Dorothy; siblings, Debra (John) Snyder, Jeannie (Robert) Royds, William and Candice Eisel; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ramon; sister, Patricia Meyer; and a nephew, Aaron Fiebelkorn.