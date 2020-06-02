Obituary for Michael R. Kopecky

Michael Richard Kopecky, age 32, of Chanhassen, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his residence.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 23290 Highway 7, Excelsior, with Pastor Adam Hengst officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. There will be a luncheon immediately after the service. The inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
Michael was born March 24, 1988 in Shakopee, to Shawn Delaney and Laura Kopecky. He graduated from Minnetonka High School in 2006. He loved fishing, camping, was a big animal lover, a Minnesota Twins fan, and was an avid collector of sports and other memorabilia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Shawn Delaney and grandfather, Richard Kopecky.
Survivors include the love of his life, Amanda Morrison of Chanhassen; mother, Laura Bottenfield of Minnetonka; dad, Brian Bottenfield of Mound; brother, Patrick Bottenfield of Bloomington; grandmother, Jeanne Kopecky of Minnetonka; Aunt, Lisa Kopecky, of Minnetonka; cousins, and his special "Aunties."
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.