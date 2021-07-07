Obituary for Michael R. Schmieg

Michael R. (Tinker) Schmieg, age 62, of Victoria died at home on July 3, 2021 surrounded by family.
Survived by wife, Cindy; daughter, Corinn; father, Jim; brothers, Kevin, Jeff (Judy), and Joe. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Deb Johnson (Matt Bloom), Audrey (Eric) Nelson, Barb (Bob) Williams; brother-in-law, Keith (Lisa) Christopherson and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by mother, Jeanine S. Schmieg and brother-in-law, Lynn Johnson.
Mike was self-employed as a small engine mechanic at Tinker’s Small Engine Repair and previously at FSI International from 1978 to 1998. As his nickname implies, he enjoyed figuring how to fix things, along with hunting, fishing and watching Nascar racing with his friends or riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Celebration of Life picnic will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021, 4 to 8 p.m. at Victoria Lions Park Pavilion. Bring a special memory or photo to share.