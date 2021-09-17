Obituary for Michael S. Barnett

Michael Steven Barnett, age 59, of New Prague, formerly of Jordan, died peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his home.
Mike was born on February 13, 1962 in Pittsburgh, PA to Ronald W. and Mary Ann (Quallich) Barnett. He grew up in the Burnsville area, graduating from Lakeville High School and attaining his associate degree from Normandale Community College. He married the love of his life, Melissa M. Jacobsen on July 23, 1994 at Antioch Christian Fellowship in Eden Prairie. Mike worked as a grocery operations manager for SuperValu and Cub Foods. Mike had a heart for the elderly and young people with disabilities. He mentored well over 50 young people with disabilities, heading a program that trained and gave them the ability to live independently with meaningful job skills. Because of his efforts, Mike received an award from the Minnesota Metal Health Association. He was a favorite to the elderly and seniors that visited the store. He was the first one they looked for knowing they would get a big smile and any help he could offer to make their day a little better.
Mike exuded positivity and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed theater and acting in high school, played football and hockey in high school, football at Normandale, and as an adult, was a huge softball player. He was a man of many talents and interests. He sang beautifully and enjoyed Karoake. He had a vast collection of vintage toys from the 1940s, which he restored to working condition. His backyard was filled with bird feeders and he loved nothing more than to watch the birds and squirrels that visited. He loved gardening and shared the fruits of that garden with neighbors and friends. He was an avid fisherman, loved polka music , and was dedicated to the Black Labs that became his furry best friends. He fought the cancer that ravaged his body with ferocity and remained active to the very end. His kindness and larger-than-life personality will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Mike is survived by his wife of 30 years, Melissa; son, Jason (Julie) Barnett; beloved mother, Mary Ann Quallich Barnett; brothers, Christopher (Mindy) Barnett, Robert (Jane) Barnett; nephews, Andrew & Daniel Barnett, Mackenzie Sweeny; niece, Sydney Sweeny; dog, Finnegan; brother, Matt Sweeney; sister, Lesley Sweeney. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald.
A Memorial Service will be held on October 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lakefront Pavilion, located at 5000 Kop Parkway, Prior Lake, hosted by Michael’s Mother, Mary Ann Barnett. There will also be a special mass held at St. Michael's Church on Sunday, November 14 at 10:30 a.m., located at 16311 Duluth Ave. SE, Prior Lake.