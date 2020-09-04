Obituary for Michael S. Reusse

Michael Stephen Reusse, a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful, was born on August 24, 1940 in St. Paul. He died at the age of 80 on August 26, 2020 at Abbott NW Hospital of complications due to COPD.
He married Judith Ann (Claire) Reusse on June 24, 1972. They were married for 48 years.
He grew up in Fulda, MN where his family owned the local funeral home. He was involved in multiple sports growing up and graduated from Fulda High School in 1958. He attended a few years of college and then served in the Army and received an honorable discharge in 1963.
He loved a good card game with his friends, going to the horse track, golfing and bowling. He was a volunteer coach for all of his kids in their various sports. Sports were a way of life in the Reusse household. Competition a must.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday, September 11 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. followed by Catholic prayers at 11:45 a.m. led by Father Tom Walker at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Immediately following, Michael will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery, in Prior Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Jane (Cecilia) Reusse, parent in-laws Glen and June Claire, sister Margaret Meg Smith, brother-in-law Rick Claire, son-in-law Scott Benedict and niece Terry Smith.
Survived by his loving wife, Judith, of Prior Lake; brother, Patrick (Katie) Reusse of Golden Valley; sister-in-law, Jean Claire of Farmington; children, Shelley (Scott) Branson of Farmington, John (Kris) Kop of Prior Lake, Tricia (Jason) Duntley of Lakeville, Ben (Tricia) Reusse of Waukesha, WI, Nick Reusse (Jenny McLaughlin) of Prior Lake; 14 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many friends and extended family.
He will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends he made over the years.
