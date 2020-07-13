Obituary for Michael W. Jochim

Michael Wayne Jochim, age 56, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly on April 9, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering two hours priors, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 833 S. Marschall Road, Shakopee. Guests can also zoom the service, by visiting the following link: https://zoom.us/j/97139751699?pwd=cDV2RkxKM3MzVS8zazZNR01iOEZzUT09 Meeting ID: 971 3975 1699 / Password: 737612. Masks required at the service. Guests will be encouraged to share a memory of Mike on a note card.
