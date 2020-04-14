Obituary for Michael W. Jochim

Michael Wayne Jochim, age 56, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the University of MN Hospital due to complications from cancer diagnosed nine days earlier.
Michael Wayne was born on May 2, 1963, to Joseph and Margaret (Pfliger) Jochim. He graduated from Hazen High School in 1981. Mike spent his career as an electrician, currently employed at Carleton College. His passions in life were family, sports and his beloved dogs!
Forever loved by fiancée, Brenda Scheer; siblings, Sharon (Don) Horning, Bonnie Ziemann, Carol (Dick) Tjaden, Joe (Debi) Jochim, Kathy Myers, Glenda Duhaime, Glenn (Donna) Jochim, Janet Jochim, Jay (Esther Saville) Jochim; other relatives and friends.
Service will be held in Mike’s memory later. Condolences can be left at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352. Full obituary to follow.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served the Jochim family.