Obituary for Michaele A. Martin

Michaele Anne Martin, of Eden Prairie, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 19, 2022, in Rochester, MN.
Predeceased by her parents Roy and Betty Hendon, she is survived by her husband Larry of over 59 years; two children Major General Lawrence M. Martin, Jr., USAF retired (Julia) of Tampa, Florida, and Tammy Iskierka (Ron) of Victoria, Minnesota; grand-children: Second Lieutenant Jeffrey Martin, USSF, and First Lieutenant Joseph Martin, USA; Danielle Iskierka (Rick Fields); Josh Iskierka; and Nicole Iskierka. Additionally, she is survived by two brothers, Robert Hendon (Lynne) of Greene, Maine, and Donald Hendon (Sandy) of Conway, South Carolina.
Michaele was born in Acworth, Georgia, but moved with her family to the Twin Cities and attended Edina High School where she met the love of her life, Larry. After graduating from the University of Minnesota, she taught first grade before having children. Michaele continued her love of children by becoming a childrens leader and supervisor in Bible Study Fellowship, and served as Childrens Ministry Director at Woodridge Church. Throughout her years at Grace Church, Michaele fulfilled her love of teaching women the truth of Gods Word by leading many Bible studies. Michaele and Larry loved to travel, visiting friends and family across the United States. They also spread their love of Christ during past Grace Church mission trips to Peru and Spain.
Known for her strength, her love of Christ, her courage and, above all, her grace, Michaele will be very much missed by her family and friends.
A visitation will be held at noon Saturday, December 3, followed by a 1 p.m. service with reception to follow at Grace Church Chapel, Eden Prairie Campus, at 9301 Eden Prairie Road.