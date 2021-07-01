Obituary for Michele Henkemeyer

Michele “Shelly Anderson” Henkemeyer, age 62, of Prior Lake, passed peacefully on Monday, June 28, 2021.
A visitation was on Wednesday, June 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Thursday, July 1, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life, at 11 a.m., all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee Chapel. Pastor Diana Hunstad presided. Pall bearers and honorary pallbearers were Shelly’s family. Interment at Valley Cemetery, in Shakopee.
Michele Arleen Anderson was born on August 29, 1958, in Minneapolis, MN, to Glenn and Arleen (Petrash). She was the first of four children. As a young girl, Shelly took a strong interest in animals. Graduating from Prior Lake High School in 1977, she worked at various companies in the Twin Cities, with the last four plus years as a Title Clerk for the Prior Lake License Bureau.
Family was Shelly’s focal point. She met the love of her life, Mike Hesse and spent the last 27 plus years together. Their son, Andrew was the light of Shelly’s life! She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, watching movies and being around family and her dogs. Shelly was fearless, strong willed, courageous, and determined.
Forever loved by son, Andrew Hesse; longtime companion, Mike Hesse; mother, Arleen Anderson; siblings, Sherry (Doug) Schmitt, Harlan Anderson, Kim (Jim) Moriarty; four-legged dog, Demon; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father, Glenn Anderson and grandparents, Joe and Claryce Petrash.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation proudly cared for the Anderson-Henkemyer family.