Obituary for Michele R. Fischer

Michele Renee Fischer, age 56, of Shakopee passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 25th at St. John Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
Michele was born on August 7, 1965 in Shakopee to Myron and Peggy (Chard) Malz. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jordan and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Michele attended Trinity Lutheran School through the eighth grade and then attended and graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1983. On November 23, 1996 Michele married Steven Fischer in Las Vegas. She was employed as a quality specialist in the medical device industry most of her life. Some of several things Michele enjoyed were hunting, softball and collecting knick knacks, but most of all her love for her family and friends.
Michele is survived by her husband, Steve Fischer; son, Tyler Fischer; parents, Myron and Peggy Malz; parents-in-law, Theodore and Jacquetta Fischer; sisters, Melissa Seaver (special friend Ed) and Meghan Malz (special friend Travis); sister-in-law, Paula (Tony) Merrill; nieces, Katie Herrmann, Ashley Seaver, Allison Skluzacek, Hannah Skluzacek, Nicole Walker, Natalie Merrill and Linnea Merrill.