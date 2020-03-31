Obituary for Michelle A. Marschall

Michelle Ann Marschall, age 60, of Marystown, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at home with her family by her side, holding her hands, after a courageous battle with ALS.
Michelle was born on May 27, 1959, in New Prague, daughter to Martin and Mary Louise Theis. She married Rick Marschall on April 26, 1980, at St. Mary’s of Marystown. She grew up on a farm in Marystown, and then bought a farm just down the road with her husband Rick in 1983. Her love for farming was endless. She milked cows side by side with her husband for 39 years.
Michelle enjoyed every minute she could spend with her grandchildren, either attending all of their countless activities or giving them Kubota rides, and in the last months they were giving her the rides, which she loved just the same. When she wasn’t milking, feeding calves or spending time with her grandchildren, she loved planting, watering and tending to all of her different flower beds around the farm. Mowing the lawn was her joy, it was the one thing she wouldn’t let anyone help her with, and if they did, it was usually not up to her standards, as they were very high. She loved to go antiquing with her daughter when time allowed. In her final months she only felt comfort with the care given to her by her husband, Rick.
Survivors include her loving husband for nearly 40 years, Rick; children, Tad (Tiffany) Marschall of Belle Plaine, Tanya (Justin) Graber of Belle Plaine, Travis (Kally) Marschall of Marystown, and Trent (Emily Miller) Marschall of Marystown; loving grandchildren, Tucker, Taryn, Trevyn, Kinley, Katum, Taya, Taten, and Taylin; six brothers, four sisters, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mitchell Theis; brother-in-law, Michael Newell; niece, Kelly Hyatt; father and mother-in law, Roger and Lolly Marschall.
Memorial Services will be postponed until a later date.
