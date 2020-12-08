Obituary for Michelle M. Carlson

Michelle Marie Carlson, age 51, of Belle Plaine, passed away on December 1, 2020 at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 11 at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. Fr. Michael Kaluza will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine, and continue Friday morning at the funeral home from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Belle Plaine. Memorials are preferred to Bags of Smiles, bagsofsmiles.org.
Michelle was born in Shakopee on November 29, 1969 to Michael and Darlene (Johnson) Borka. She grew up in Shakopee and graduated from Shakopee High School; in 1988. On September 22, 1990 she married Jeff Carlson at St. Marks in Shakopee. They owned and operated Chaska Auto Repair as well as several rental properties. Michelle also worked for several years as a Paraprofessional in the Jordan schools. She loved spending summers at the cabin in Aitkin with the Loon Crew and winters down south with her toes in the sand, as well as traveling in general. Michelle enjoyed shopping, crafting, garage sales and spoiling her dogs, Waylon and Ally. Most importantly she dedicated her life to her family, friends and grandbabies, becoming a Nona was one of her greatest accomplishments.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Jeff; daughters, Brittany (Dustin) Giles and Myra (Jeremy) Fries all of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, Lincoln and Magnus Giles; parents, Mick and Darlene Borka; brother, Randy Johnson; nephew, Nick Bartyzal and many other nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Dale Carlson.