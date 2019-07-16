Obituary for Michelle M. Rettner

It is with a heavy heart, filled with great sadness and grief, that we announce the passing of our beautiful and beloved family member Michelle.
Michelle will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by Grandfather, George Rettner. She is survived by her mother, Jodi; father, Michael; brothers, John and Tim, and sister, Jamie; stepfather, Mike; grandmother, Margaret Rettner; also numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, second cousins, and friends too many to count. Michelle was a daughter, sister, cousin, a friend, and beautiful soul who will be greatly missed.
We will gather to celebrate Michelle and her life on July 18, with a visitation being held from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Please join us at Parkside Church, 9560 Paradise Lane, in Waconia. A light lunch will be served after the memorial service. We would feel blessed if you could join us. Cards and flowers in Michelle’s name can be sent to the Parkside Church.