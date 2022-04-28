Obituary for Mike Stemmer

Mike Stemmer, age 70, of Shakopee, passed away at home on April 23, 2022, after a short illness.
Mike was preceded in death by Warren and Kate Stemmer, and Doug Theis.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carla (Realander); daughter, Bailey Nyandieka; grandson, Thomas Michael Nyandieka; sisters, Barbara Stemmer LaCourse and Kate Stemmer Sloan; nephews, David (Ann) LaCourse and CJ (Victoria) LaCourse; best buddy, Bosco; and many good friends.
Mike was blessed with a dry sense of humor and he could make family and friends laugh uncontrollably.
Celebration of our dear Mike will be held later this summer.
