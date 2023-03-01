Obituary for Mike Timmerman

Mike Timmerman, age 62, of Shakopee, passed away unexpectedly of a cardiac event on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
A Time of Gathering will be held in honor of Mike from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home in Shakopee (833 Marschall Rd.), with closing words at 4 p.m.
Mike was born in Rochester, MN on December 8, 1960. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1979 and later joined the Air National Guard. During his time at the Air National Guard, he earned his bachelors degree in electrical engineering and was employed as an electrical engineer for the entirety of his career.
Mike loved a challenge, regardless of if it was at home or at work. As a result, he had so many hobbies that he never had time to do all of his hobbies! Always ready with the jokes and a sense of humor, he loved his life and everyone he shared it with. He is remembered for being a helper - always offering help to anyone who needed it.
Mike will forever be missed by his wife of 40 years, Sheri; children, Marina (David) Cord and Andrew (Juliana) Timmerman; grandchild, Audrey Timmerman; parents, Bill and Darlene Timmerman; siblings, Deb (Keith) Edstrom, Marybeth (Don) Schlueter, and Cathy Timmerman; parents in law, Don and Linda Gibbons; and many nieces, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Louise Eich, and William and Sophia Timmerman.
