Obituary for Mildred Henke

Mildred (Millie) Henke, daughter of William and Wilhelmina (Albrecht) Weith, was born on August 5, 1929, in Cedar Mills Township, Meeker County, Minnesota. She was baptized in the family farm home on September 1, 1929, and was confirmed at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills, Minn. on May 3, 1942. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 37:4.
A service celebrating Millie’s life will be held on Thursday, December 30 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, with Pastor Greg Snow and Pastor Allen Holthus officiating. The visitation will be 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska.
At the request of family, due to the general increased Covid risk, full vaccination and masks are required and there will be no food served following the service for the protection of family and friends. Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran School, Chaska or St. John’s Ladies Aid, Chaska.
She received her diploma of elementary education from St. John’s Lutheran School in Meeker County, Minnesota on June 22, 1943. She graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1947 and attended St. Cloud State College, majoring in business. Millie was employed as a secretary by 3M Company in Hutchinson and by the University of Minnesota Law School. On June 29, 1951, Millie was united in marriage to Eugene C. Henke at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Their marriage was blessed with three sons: William, Bradley, and Craig. Millie and Eugene lived in Hutchinson, where Eugene was employed as a pharmacist at Popp’s Rexall Drug Co. They moved to Chaska, Minn. in 1968 where she and her husband owned and operated the Chaska Drug Co. until 1985. Upon leaving Hutchinson, Millie and Eugene joined St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska, where Millie served on the Board of Evangelism, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She joined the St. John’s Ladies Aid in 1968 where she served as secretary, Christian growth chairperson and president and was active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She was a member of the Chaska Federated Women’s Club and a long-time volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Millie showed her love for family and friends by cooking and baking. She always had a platter of holiday cookies, a casserole, a bowlful of hot soup, or a panful of Swedish meatballs at the ready. At family meals, she never sat down until she was sure everyone else had what they needed. Her cooking ability was matched by her business savvy: in addition to running the household, she was the force behind the bookkeeping for their drug store. For decades, she and Eugene kept up a regular pinochle club with close friends in Hutchinson and a bridge club with her Chaska friends. Together, Gene and Millie trekked across China, Russia, and the Middle East, exploring coastal Spain and staring in wonder at Alaskan glaciers. Later in life, she loved spoiling her grandkids. She was a grandmother extraordinaire, inseparable from Eugene and adored her family.
She is survived by her husband Eugene. They were married for 70 years. She is also survived by her three sons, Dr. William (Nancy) Henke, Detroit Lakes; Bradley Henke, Chaska; and Dr. Craig (Karen) Henke, Minneapolis; and four grandchildren, David, Lauren, Jacob and Joseph Henke; nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wilma Grams and brother-in-law, Harold Grams, Hutchinson; brother-in-law, Milburn Henke and sister-in-law, Iola Henke, Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Beverly Klawitter Tenneson, Fergus Falls; and nephew, Gary Henke, Hutchinson.
Mildred Weith Henke departed this life on December 22, 2021 at 4:40 p.m., having reached the age of 92 years.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska.