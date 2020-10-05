Obituary for Mildred “Millie” A. Aydt

Mildred “Millie” Aydt, age 88, of Chanhassen, passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Wilbur, of 58 years of marriage; four daughters, Ann (Robert) Marty of Shakopee, Sandy (Mark) Ittel of Glencoe, Janice (Jason) Lenz of Rogers and Jean (Edward) Hagerty of Plymouth; 9 grandchildren; sister, LaVerne Nieman and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lillian Barthel; brother, Wallace Barthel; sister, Janet Berning.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 12 at Huber Funeral Home, 13694 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie. Private family interment.
