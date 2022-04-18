Obituary for Mildred "Millie" Vomacka

Mildred “Millie” Vomacka, age 103, of Jordan and Shakopee, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan with Fr. Neil Bakker presiding. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Jordan.
Mildred Catherine was born on October 22, 1918 in Krain Township, MN, to Meinrad and Mary (Seifert) Busch. One of twelve siblings, Millie grew up on the family farm before settling in Jordan. Growing up during the Great Depression, Millie developed a practical and strong personality. Throughout her long life, she always kept her family and faith at the forefront. Millie’s life was enriched after meeting the love of her life, Lloyd Vomacka. They were united in marriage on July 3, 1939 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan. Together, they built a wonderful life together and were blessed with two children, Gordon and Mary Alice. Millie loved her family very much and was always a caretaker, not only for her immediate family, but also as a nurse working in the area for many years at Dr. Stahler’s office.
Millie loved to travel, visiting many national parks, staying up north at the cabin, and flying to Europe. She even took a German language class to prepare for her trip, only to find out the place she visited spoke a different dialect. Lloyd and Millie loved to play cards, playing once a week with a group of friends. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening, fishing, socializing, and was active in politics, working many elections throughout the years. Millie enjoyed singing in the church choir and participating in the American Legion Auxiliary. Later in life, she was heavily involved in many of the activities and events that were offered at All Saints. Millie always cherished time with her family, hosting her grandchildren who would take the bus to visit and having Sunday dinner with her son and daughter-in-law (and her favorite dog, Dottie).
Millie was able to adapt through all of the changes in her lifetime, remaining the energetic, fun-loving, person that she was. She will be dearly missed by her loving son, Gordon (Kathleen) Vomacka; son-in-law, Tom Pekarna; grandchildren, Scott (Shawna) Vomacka, Jim Vomacka, Jeff Pekarna, Sara Bisso, Amy (David Walsh) Pekarna; great-grandchildren, Alexis Vomacka, Jace Vomacka, Mia Bisso; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Millie will be greeted in Heaven by her husband, Lloyd; daughter, Mary Alice Pekarna; and her 11 siblings.
