Obituary for Mildred Molnau

Mildred (Millie) (Quast) Molnau, age 103, of Howard Lake, formally of Chaska, passed away Thursday February 2, 2023 at her home.
Mildred was born in Dalgren Township near Carver in Carver County on August 29, 1919 the daughter of Theodore and Helena (Preiss) Quast. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver, by Rev. Henry Raedeke Jr. She attended the elementary school in Dalgren Township and received religious instruction at Trinity in Carver and was later confirmed on March 20, 1932 by Rev. Victor Osterman. She spent her youth working on the family farm and occasionally worked out. On June 30, 1942 she was united in marriage to Lester Molnau at Trinity Lutheran in Carver by Rev. Victor Osterman. They had two children a son Gary of Plymouth and daughter Carol Ann Peterson of Howard Lake, MN.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; parents, Theodore and Helena Quast; brother, Harry Quast; sisters, Viola Quast, Evelyn Happ and Eleanor Roeskes.
She is survived by son, Gary (Sharon); daughter, Carol Ann; five grandsons, Mark (Jennifer), Jeffrey (Andrea), Jason (Karine) Molnau, Phillip (Billy) Koski and Vincent (Jennifier) Koski and ten great-grandchildren, Matthew, Danielle, Nicholas, Emily, April, Alex, Noah, Natalie, Mitchell and Trent; five great-great grandchildren, Ayden, Felix, Morgan, Mack and Sloane; sister, Orline Moore; nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Mildred was a devoted wife and mother. After working in the metropolitan area and later Cloquet, MN, they retired and moved to Howard Lake in 1980. They joined St. James Lutheran Church where Millie was an active member once holding the position of Women’s Missionary League President. She belonged to the Senior Citizens holding numerous positions including President and in 1993 was named Wright County Senior Citizen of the year. She volunteered time to the Care Center, Howard Lake school advisory council, 60 plus clinic and other church and community functions. She enjoyed flower gardening, coffee gatherings, senior citizens and her Bible study class very much.
A special thanks to her many friends in Howard Lake who have been a joy and help to her.
Funeral services for Mildred Molnau will be on Thursday February 9, 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, Howard Lake, with Pastor Loder officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Nancy Butterfass the organist and special music provided by soloist Jamie Moore, Mildred’s grand-nephew. Pallbearers Phillip Koski, Vincent Koski, Mark Molnau, Jeffrey Molnau, Jason Molnau and William Weber. Interment at 2 p.m. St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. James School.