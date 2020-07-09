Obituary for Mildred S. Besson

Mildred Sarah “Millie” (nee McCormack, Cook) Besson, age 88; born in Danbury, WI and long-time resident of Apple Valley, died at the home of her daughter, Patricia (Harlan) Tietz, in Shakopee on Monday, July 6, 2020. Also survived by son, Michael Cook of Apple Valley and daughter Jennifer (Jim) Gummert of Jordan.
Other survivors include five grandsons, Quenton (Bethany) Marty, Michael (Sheila) Tietz, Brian (Misty) Tietz, Matthew and Joseph Gummert; nine great-grandchildren, Eden, Truman, Briar and Jude Marty, Logan and Natalie Tietz, Paisley, Gabriel and Remy Tietz.
Preceded in death by daughter Robin Cook; grandsons Jeffery Tietz and Michael Cook; her parents; one sister and five brothers.
Family wishes to Thank, Maren Beard, RN, Janey, aide and Sheila, spiritual care from Fairview Hospice for their care of Millie. FANTASTIC team!
Private services were held July 10. A video of the service can be found on www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com. Interment St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Burnsville.
Arrangements with McNearney & Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee 952-445-2755