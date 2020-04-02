Obituary for Milo C. Wehking

Milo C. Wehking, of Waconia, previously of Lake City and Chaska, died on March 9, 2020, at the age of 88.
Milo was a warm, caring man and a fun-loving grandfather. He was hardworking, resilient, and dedicated to his family.
He will be greatly missed by his children, Carolyn (Terrence) Scholz, Christopher (Shirley) Wehking, Patty (Tom) Tosney, and Carl Wehking; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Ann Lund and sister, Loretta (Art) Peterson.
Milo’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Auburn Meadows and Grace Hospice for their loving care.
A Memorial Service is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred for a memorial.
