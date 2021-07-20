Obituary for Milton D. Wendt

Milton Dale Wendt, age 74, of Chaska, died peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 11 a.m. with visitation 10 to 11 a.m. all at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie. The inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery following the service at 1:30 p.m.
Milton was born August 27, 1946 in Herington, KS to Percy and Gladys (Daetwiler) Wendt, one of three children. He graduated from Herington High School, Kansas, in 1964. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. On January 28, 1968 he married Nancy Rotrock in Herington. They recently celebrated their 53rd Wedding Anniversary. Milton started working at Cessna as a Warranty Analyst and retired from Eaton in Eden Prairie, after 41 years. He loved golfing, the Kansas City Chiefs, farming – especially harvest season, and his pets. His greatest love was his family and his grandchildren, attending all the sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Gladys, brother Jerry Wendt, and sister Judy Gillette.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy; daughters, Tiffany (Tom) Boecker of Blooming Prairie, Kim (Patrick) Pangborn of Elk River; grandchildren, Tim (Amy) Boecker, Kendra Boecker, Elijah Pangborn and Isabella Pangborn; great grandchild, Rylee Boecker; sister-in-law, Dawn Wendt of White City, KS; brother-in-law, James Gillette of Lost Springs, KS; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.