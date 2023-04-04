Obituary for Mitchel L. Miller

Mitchel Lee "Mitch" Miller, age 62, of Chanhassen.
Survived by wife, Dawn; his dog, Red; daughters, Ashley (Trevin Chase)Miller, Whitney (David) Vitullo; parents, LeRoy and RaNaye Miller; sister, Lonnie Kay (Dan) Fennell; brother, Brook (Jen) Miller; nephews, Josh (Jackie), Parker and Isaac; niece, Piper.
Mitch Miller born to Lee and RaNaye Miller May 2, 1960. Baptism and confirmation were at the Lake Auburn Moravian Church of Victoria. While there he joined the youth group and enjoyed the camping outings. Carver County was home to him his entire life.
He attended Chaska High School, graduating with the class in 1978, and furthered his education at Technical School, choosing the masonry field. He was a businessman, owning his own business of Miller Brick and Stone and Stonescapes Landscaping until recent years.
An outdoorsman, an avid hunting and fisherman best describes him. His active sports included hockey in high school, then softball, broomball, golf and snowmobiling. He could be considered the life of the party with his outgoing personality.
On August 14, 2021, he was united in marriage with Dawn Weintzweig. His love for God, his wife, and daughters was evident. His involvement with Westwood Church included participation on committees, one being Security.
The family cabin at Lake Mille Lacs brought him many hours of fishing and snowmobiling joy. It was in the area that he succumbed to a snowmobile accident March 31, 2023.
Celebration of Life is Thursday, April 13, 2023, 11 a.m. with time of sharing at 10 a.m., all at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services, Excelsior
