Obituary for Molly M. Bjork

Molly Marie Bjork, age 53, long time resident of Chaska, who worked at My Pillow in Shakopee, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of May 13, 2020.
A Celebration of Molly’s Life will be on June 6, at Kathleen’s home in Chaska, MN from 12 to 4 p.m.
Molly was a devoted Mother and Grandmother, who deeply loved her friends and family. She was a free spirit with a sweet generous heart and will be missed by many.
Molly is preceded in death by her mother, Beverly McBride.
Survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Hazel) Howard; Grandson, Dominic Iglecias; Two brothers and two sisters; Two nieces; Five nephews and many great friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.