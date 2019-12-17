Obituary for Monica M. Pink

Monica Marilyn Pink, longtime resident of Jordan, entered eternal life on December 16, 2019, at the age of 79.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 20 at 11 a.m. with a visitation two hours prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan. Father Neil Bakker will preside and Monica will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
On November 13, 1940, Monica was born in New Market to parents, Joseph and Marie (Huber) Haus. She was one of three daughters. The family settled in New Prague where Monica attended school. In her youth, Monica enjoyed participating with the school’s theater group.
Following her high school graduation, Monica began working at Munsingwear in the sewing department. In her free time, Monica would join her friends at the local ballrooms. While at the New Prague Park Ballroom, Monica was introduced to Peter Pink.
After dancing at ballrooms throughout Scott and Carver county, the young couple exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 1961 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church of New Prague. This union was blessed with 59 years together and a loving family. Monica was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Along with Pete, she traveled near and far to spend time with family.
Monica was dedicated to her faith, family, and community. She often led by example—participating in Prayer Hour, crocheting with the prayer shawl group, serving on the funeral luncheon committee, and singing in the Choir at St. John the Baptist. Monica was also a longtime, committed member of the Jordan Community Theater.
Monica is loved and missed by her husband, Peter; children, Margaret Pink, Donna Pink, Jeanne (Brandon) Hawthorne, Joseph (Linda) Pink; grandchildren, Caitlin DerMiner, Arianna Hawthorne, Helen Hawthorne, Carter Hawthorne, Willow Pastard, Sabrina Pastard, Caden Pink, Lexi Pink; sister, Rita Bosl; other loving relatives and friends.
Monica is preceded in death by her grandson, Logan Hawthorne; parents, and sister, Jeannette Bell.
