Obituary for Murlayne G. VanDale

Murlayne G. VanDale (Erbes), age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully at her home on September 4, 2023.
Born and raised in Lyon County near Tracy, she lived around the world including Alaska, Germany and Ethiopia. She settled in Apple Valley and later Prior Lake after her husband retired from the Army in 1980 and worked in Independent School District 196 for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dwane; her parents Gerald and Marvel (Haugen) Erbes; brothers John and Keith, and sisters Marlys Leversedge and Muriel Hubbard.
She is survived by her children, Bryan (Jennifer), Jeff, Debra, and Denise (Glenn) Chamberlin; grandchildren, Jesse, Jayna, and Josie Roy, Philip, John, and Amelia VanDale; brothers Kermit, Kevin (Donna), Kim (Karen), George (Lori) and Paul, and many nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered by family and friends around the world. Her life will be celebrated at a funeral service at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville on Friday, September 22. Pre-service gathering from 10:30 a.m. with service starting at 11:30 a.m. There will be a lunch following the service. Interment will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Monday, September 25, at 8:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
White Funeral Home 952-469-2723
Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com