Obituary for Myles J. Kaderlik

Myles John Kaderlik, age 84, of Prior Lake, passed away on August 31, 2019, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 6 from 4 to 7 p.m., with closing prayers at 6:45 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside. Myles will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
On the family farm in rural Rice County, Myles John Kaderlik was born June 20, 1935 to parents William and Mary (Voracek) Kaderlik. He was the youngest of three sons. Myles attended catholic grade school in Lonsdale and Montgomery High School.
While on leave from the Army, Myles was introduced to a young woman, Donna Wondra. Their paths continued to cross after his honorable discharge from the Army. They reconnected at the Park Ballroom during a Labor Day dance and had their first official date at the Minnesota State Fair. On November 5, 1960 at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, the couple exchanged wedding vows. This union was blessed with three daughters and 59 years together.
A dedicated man, Myles worked hard to provide for his family. For over 25 years, he owned and operated Kaderlik Masonry. After retiring from masonry work, Myles purchased a Mack Truck. Some of his most fulfilling years were working as an independent truck driver.
Myles was never one to stay idle. Throughout life, he appreciated being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his brother and nephews up north. At home, Myles could be found spending time with his family and their many pets. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing the button accordion, attending polkas, and visiting the beer gardens at church festivals. A proud Czech, Myles often cooked traditional recipes passed down from his mother. Growing up in a Czech household, Myles remained fluent in the Czech language throughout his life.
A loving and caring man, Myles is deeply missed by his wife, Donna; children, Carol McMahan, Nanci Gallagher, Tracy Hein; grandchildren, Jessica (Carl) Luyendyk, Ben (Kaili Shaul) Gallagher, Luke Hein, Joey Hein; great-granddaughter, Brynn Luyendyk; sister-in-law, MaryLou Kaderlik; other relatives and friends.
Myles is welcomed home in Heaven by his grandson, Jared Gallagher; parents, William and Mary Kaderlik; brothers, Alvin (Gladys) Kaderlik and Elgin Kaderlik.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
Prior Lake (952) 447-2633