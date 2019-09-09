Obituary for Myrna Hansen

Our beloved mother, Myrna Hansen of Shakopee, passed away on August 29, just days after her 76th birthday. She is now with Jesus and free from the pain and health issues. Her family and friends are deeply saddened by this loss but encouraged that she is no longer suffering.
Myrna was born in Garden City, KS on August 23, 1943, and raised there until her family moved to California where she attended Eisenhower High School in Rialto. She enjoyed looking out over the ocean and watching sunsets in the evening. Her greatest joy was time with family and friends to visit, laugh, and enjoy meals.
She raised three children in southern California who are grateful for her presence and interaction in their lives. She worked hard and provided all she could for her children. They remember the hours of playing games or cards, picnics, beach trips, school activities, and a variety of other adventures that made life fun! A drive around the lake with a coffee drink was a pleasure for her. She enjoyed these types of wonderful "small things" that could be shared with the people she loved.
She will be deeply missed by her two daughters, Joyce Mohlin of Shakopee and Lori Radziszewski (Geoff) of Erie, PA; her son, Paul Mohlin of Lovelock, NV; and her three grandsons who brought her so much joy, Cody Mohlin of Bandon, OR, and Jacob and Reese Radziszewski of Erie, PA. Relatives include her brother, Don Deibert (Le) of Garden City, KS and her sister, Babetta Baldwin of Drain, OR. Myrna had a very special relationship with nieces Codie Cronen, Melissa Melius, and Svea Steinert who loved her and helped care for her during her time in Minnesota. Svea was known for spoiling her rotten, which she loved! Also, she leaves behind a host of other family members and friends she called family, especially the Santa Ana High School Marching Saints students from the graduating class of 1993 and many band members over the years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Ruth Deibert; her youngest brother, Bruce Deibert, and many other friends and family members.
The family wishes to thank the administration office staff, nursing staff, nursing aide staff, kitchen staff, laundry staff, and the activities staff at Friendship Manor nursing home in Shakopee for their care and love to our mom. We are so grateful the doctors, nurses, clergy, and all of the staff at St. Francis (Shakopee) and United (St. Paul) Hospitals for their amazing treatment of our mom and family members during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you would consider a donation in Myrna's memory to the ANNA Shelter of Erie, PA at www.theannashelter.com or 814-451-0230.