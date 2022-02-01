Obituary for Myron D. Malz

Myron Donald Malz, age 77, of Belle Plaine, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and two daughters on Saturday, January 29, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5 at St. John Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Rev. Mark Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church.
Myron was born in Belle Plaine on December, 17, 1944 to Edward and Emeline (Krekelberg) Malz. He attended country school and graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1962. He married Peggy Chard on December 26, 1964 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jordan. The couple lived in Jordan for a short time before moving to Belle Plaine in 1970 were they have resided for the past 52 years and raised their three daughters. He worked his entire career at Anchor Glass in Shakopee for 47 years and retired as a shift supervisor in 2010. Myron enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting pool with friends. During his retirement he spent time at the campground on Graves Lake in Remer, MN where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and most of all his camp fires. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Myron is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughters, Melissa Seaver (special friend Ed Valdez) and Meghan Malz (special friend Travis Worshek) of Belle Plaine; son- in-law, Steve Fischer of Shakopee; grandchildren, Katie (Chris) Herrmann, Ashley Seaver (fiancé Andy Olson), Allison Skluzacek (special friend Nick Mata), Hannah Skluzacek, Tyler Fischer, Nicole Walker; great-grandchildren; Carson, Owen and Daxon Herrmann; brothers, Edward (Judy) Malz of Farmington; Gary (Sally) Malz of Jordan and Alan Malz and his special friend Sandy Nordauen of Jordan; in-laws; Dorothy Malz, Dorothy Malz, Robert (Betty) Chard, LeRoy (Connie) Chard and Agnes Chard; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and recently his daughter, Michele Fischer; brothers, Robert, Melvin, Larry Malz; sister, Phyllis (Malz) Snyder.