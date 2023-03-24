Obituary for Myron H. Pauly

Myron H. Pauly, of Jordan, entered eternal life on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the age of 81.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (104 First Street West) in Jordan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 24, at 11 a.m. with a gathering from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 East Second Street, Jordan. Guests may join via live stream at sjbjordan.org. Father Neil Bakker will preside. Myron will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Jordan Vets Honor Guard. A reception will follow at Ridges at Sand Creek, 21775 Ridges Drive, Jordan. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Myron’s memory by his family.
Myron Henry Pauly was born October 10, 1941, on his family farm in St. Joe’s, in rural Jordan. He was the seventh of nine children born to Lorenz and Margaret (Wick) Pauly. Myron’s mother died when he was very young. Throughout his childhood, Myron learned to cook, clean and the importance of hard work on the farm. The whole family pitched in to help support each other. Myron often said, We had everything but money. He certainly grew up in a home full of love. Myron and his siblings were always so close.
Myron attended St. Joe’s Grade School and graduated from Jordan High School in 1959. Following school, Myron enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge. Following his military service, Myron came home to run the family farm.
It was during this time that Myron met the love of his life, Deborah Marie Hron. Deb was immediately impressed with Myron’s dancing skills when they met at a Jolly Brothers Dance. Their love blossomed, and they exchanged wedding vows on August 9, 1969, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, in Cologne.
Deb and Myron settled in Jordan and were blessed with four wonderful children, Kristin, Kara, Jacob and Joshua. Myron was an amazing father. He never missed a school event and always put his family first. Myron loved to travel and passed this onto his children. He took them on many camping trips and planned adventurous family vacations. One of the most memorable was when the entire family spent six weeks driving to Alaska.
Myron worked very hard to provide a good life for his family. After many years of farming, he found his love of carpentry and worked construction for 14 years. Next, Myron spent 23 years at Pillsbury before starting his own business Myron’s Miracles where he worked with local non-profits.
When Myron wasn’t working, he volunteered his time in his beloved community. He was involved in the Jordan Lions, Commercial Club, Knights of Columbus, Catholic United and the Jordan Vets Honor Guard where he served as the leader for the past decade. He also helped at the Schule Haus and did Disaster Relief work in the 5-state area. Myron had a servants heart and was always quick to share his time and talents with those in need.
In his free time, Myron loved gardening, feeding the birds and being outdoors. Myron enjoyed cooking and was known for his raspberries, pickles, soups, and pancakes. Myron was a skilled woodworker; he made a cradle, rocking horse and swing for each of his kids to have in their homes. Myron was also a big card player. He enjoyed cribbage, euchre, and sheepshead. He and Deb were members of the same Card Club for over 50 years. In recent years, Myron took up golf; he especially enjoyed his weekly tee times with his brothers. Although Myron had many hobbies and interests, the most important things in his life were his faith, family, and friends. Myron absolutely loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandkids. He was a wonderful grandpa and had a special relationship with each of his grandkids.
Myron was a hard-working, reliable, dedicated, and honest man. He was always kind, loving and generous. Myron truly was an honorable man. He now lives on in the hearts of everyone who loved him.
Myron is survived by his loving wife of 53 ½ years, Deborah; children, Kristin (Allen) Thomas, Kara (Tony King) Breeggemann, Jacob (Andrea) Pauly, Joshua (Tricia) Pauly; grandchildren, Makayla Thomas, Dylan Thomas, Connor McArdle, Tristan Breeggemann, Keegan Breeggemann, Cullen Breeggemann, Kamryn King, Ayden King, August Pauly, Ole Pauly, Anders Pauly; sister, Arlene (Rueben) Geislinger; brother, Julian (Karen) Pauly; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Pauly; many relatives and friends.
Myron is preceded in death by parents, Lorenz and Margaret; brothers, Roland, Alan and Alcuin; sisters, Geraldine, Sally and Marietta.
Share a message with Myron’s family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation