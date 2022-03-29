Obituary for Myron M. Lehnen

Myron M. Lehnen, age 81, of Jordan, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Friendship Manor Health Care Center, Shakopee.
A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, March 31 starting at 11 a.m. and closing prayers, at 1 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan. Myron will be laid to rest following at St. John Calvary Cemetery, Jordan.
Myron Matthew was born on October 10, 1940, in Jordan. He was the son of Frank and Verena (Weckman) Lehnen. Myron attended St. John Catholic School through the eighth grade. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1961.
On September 23, 1967, Myron married Caroline Agnes Hinderscheid, at St. Scholastica, in Heidelberg, MN. The newlyweds settled in Jordan and began 55 wonderful years together. Myron and Caroline were blessed with two daughters, Laura, Tina and a son, Michael.
Myron loved tinkering with all small engines, reading about trains, cars, trucks, and tractors. He also loved the company of his friends and helping them in any possible way he could. He was always looking for the next project to work on and always staying busy.
A strong faith foundation was always important to Myron. He spent countless hours volunteering at St. John Church with the festivals, maintenance at the cemetery, snow plowing and in other various capacities.
Myron lived a simple life. Faith and family were most important. He will be forever loved by wife, Caroline; children, Laura (Terry) Reiersgord, Michael Lehnen, Tina (Jerry Jeurissen) Lehnen; grandchildren, Amanda (Chris Myer) Reiersgord, Brandon Reiersgord, Joe (Sarah) Reiersgord, Sheryl (Jeremy) White, Travis Jeurissen; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Ron (Barb) Lehnen, Kathy Nelson, Sheila Nelson, Debbie (John) Taylor; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Myron home in Heaven are his parents, Frank and Verena; infant brother, Doug; siblings, Robert Bob Lehnen, Darlene Scanlon, Rosalyn Rosie (Donald Rocky) Nelson; brothers-in-law, Sheldon Nelson and Roger Nelson.
Arrangements with
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Prior Lake.