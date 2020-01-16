Obituary for Nancy A. Klotz

Nancy Ann Klotz, age 85, of Burnsville, entered eternal life on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Nancy was born on July 3, 1934, in St. Paul, the daughter of Andrew and Mae Coppini. Her mother passed away when she was 11, and her father played a major role in her life. She married Bob Klotz on July 13, 1963 in St. Paul, and together they had two sons.
Nancy enjoyed playing cards, getting her hair done every week (she always had lovely white hair!), feeding the gophers and squirrels, and she and Bob had a lot of fun when they had family get togethers. Family meant a lot to Nancy.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Bob; and son, Patrick (Dawn Haller). She is preceded in death by her son, David; and parents.
Visitation is Friday, January 17, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Presiding is Reverend Michael Barsness. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at