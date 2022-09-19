Obituary for Nancy E. Nielsen

Nancy Elizabeth Nielsen, age 79, of Waconia, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Emerald Crest of Victoria.
A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held on Thursday, September 22, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Nancy continued to give to others by donating her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program. Thank you to her family at Emerald Crest in Victoria for caring for Nancy over the past 2+ years. Thank you to Grace Hospice for all of the support you gave Nancy and her family.
Nancy was born on September 25, 1942 in Minneapolis, to Wilbur and Elizabeth (Ebnet) Riegert. She was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church and also attended the parochial school there. Nancy married Nick Kranz in 1961. They were blessed with three children. They parted ways after 23 years of marriage. Nancy married Lester Burandt and they were married 22 years before his passing. She then met Walter Nielsen, they married for 2½ years before his passing.
Nancy resided in Waconia most of her adult life. She enjoyed traveling, singing in the Norwood Chorus, volunteering at church, sewing, caring for others and a fine glass of white zinfandel. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She started the American Legion Auxiliary in Waconia. Her favorite job was at Jonathan Clinic in Chaska.
Survivors include, daughter, Lori Hron of Cologne; son-in-law, Jeff Hron of Cologne; daughter-in-law, Susie Kranz of South Carolina; grandson, Alexander (Abby) Hron; granddaughters, Elizabeth (Doug) Slavens, Sydney (Lonnie) Bloom, Shelby (Luke) Anderson, Alyssa (Tanner) Pruett; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ruby, Henry, Elsie, Lydia and Cecelia Slavens; brother, Bill (Shirl) Riegert of Hackensack; sister, Judy Job of Winona; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Riegert of Eden Prairie and Diane Riegert of Belle Plaine.
Preceded in death by daughter, Lisa DiCapo; son, Jim Kranz; Lester Burandt and Walter Nielsen; parents, Wilber and Betty Riegert; brothers, Kenneth, John, Stan, and Rick; brother-in-law, Richard Job.
Funeral Arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.