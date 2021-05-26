Obituary for Nancy J. Evangelista

Nancy June (Golden) Evangelista, age 64, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 24, 2021 at her home.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 27, 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior, with Pastor David Trautmann officiating. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. There will be a private family burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska.
Nancy was born June 5, 1956 in Minneapolis, to Gustave and Alice (Crumpton) Golden, one of 11 children. Nancy graduated from high school, she then graduated from nursing school at Hennepin Technical College. On March 30, 1984 she married Michael Evangelista in Minneapolis. Nancy worked as a L.P.N. for over 40 years. She was employed at the various nursing homes including The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine and for the past 20 years worked for Park Nicollet. She and Michael have been residents of Chaska since 1989. She enjoyed horseback riding, camping, fishing, traveling (riding on donkeys in the Grand Canyon), motorcycles, the outdoors and family time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gustave and Alice, brothers, Lonnie, Gary and Chris.
Survivors include her loving husband, Michael; children, Apryl (Jason) Garrett, Austin (fiancee, Sarah) Evangelista, Jason (Lea) Evangelista; 12 grandchildren, Tyler, Alex, Blake, Sophia, Allie, Matthew, Jenelle, Tristan, Zach, Jacey, Nathan and Katelyn; 1 great granddaughter, Eva; siblings, Terry, Ronnie, Gus, Cindy, Peggy, Scherry and Mary; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.