Obituary for Nancy Jean (Busse) Knox

On July 2, 2021, Nancy’s battle with brain cancer ended at her home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy; mother, Mary and brother, Chuck.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Joseph; daughter, Barbara; son, Joe Jr. (Jamie); grandchildren, Grace, Nora, and Avery; brothers, Lee (Pam), Rick; sisters, Mary Anne, Sue, Laura (Dave) and sister-in-law, Cindi.

Though she will be deeply missed, we know heaven will be a happier place.

Celebration of life will be held at Grand Arbor Community Room, 4403 Pioneer Road, Alexandria, MN, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Knute Nelson Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

