Obituary for Nancy K. Stroth

Nancy Kathleen (Eckert) Stroth, age 63, of Chaska, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2022.
She was born in New Prague to James and Helen (Mulligan) Eckert on June 10, 1959. Nancy graduated from Bloomington Lincoln High School in 1977. For more than twenty years, Nancy was a school bus driver in the Chaska area. She enjoyed bingo, billiards, and spending time with her family and friends. Her proudest accomplishment was being a mom. Nancy was a generous, caring person who always took care of others.
She is survived by her son, Adam (Ignacio); siblings, Gregg (Judy), Ron, Sue (Kevin) Timm, Joe, and Mark, and a wonderful circle of friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Chaska American Legion on Saturday, September 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.