Obituary for Nancy L. Brown

Nancy Lee Brown, age 89, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She passed while receiving Hospice care at EastCastle Place in Milwaukee, Wl and on what would have been her 70th wedding anniversary.
She will be laid to rest, in a private internment service on November 8 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A public luncheon reception will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8 at McKenna Crossing in Prior Lake where Nancy had lived for many years.
Nancy was born in Milwaukee to Lorraine and Milton Hoppe on December 19, 1929. She went to school in Milwaukee then married Donald J. Brown on October 22, 1949 in Gardenia, CA, while Don attended flight mechanics school. They then settled back in the Minneapolis area, where she and Don had three girls that they enjoyed raising on the lake in Prior Lake. Nancy worked for years as a paralegal, first at the Dick Menke law firm in Prior Lake and later at other firms in the Bloomington area. Nancy enjoyed traveling crafting, sewing, crocheting and generally making special things for her six grandchildren.
Nancy is preceded in death, by husband, Donald J. Brown, her parents and her sister.
Nancy is survived by daughters, Barbara J. Daley, Amy J. Brown and Linda L. Kirby; also by grandchildren, Colleen and Cara Daley, Halle and Reina Owecke and Emma and Joshua Kirby.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Treasure Chest Fund, in honor of Nancy Brown and sent to Eastcastle Place,2505 E Bradford Ave, Milwaukee, Wl 53211.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of EastCastle Place and Holistic Hospice of Milwaukee, as well as the staff of McKenna Crossing in Prior Lake for the many years of care provided to Nancy.