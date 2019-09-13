Obituary for Nancy L. Olene

Nancy Lee Olene, age 78, of Chaska, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Fairview Southdale Hospital, Edina, after a short battle with recurring endometrial cancer.
Celebration of Life gathering will be on Monday, September 16, 4 to 7 p.m., with a service at 6:30 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Jackson Elementary PTO, where a fund will be established to purchase supplies and equipment that will make projects easier for future volunteers.
Nancy was born April 2, 1941 in Bristol, TN, to Allen and Lena (Phillips) Bell. Nancy was raised in Denver, CO and graduated in 1959 from South High School in Denver. She has been a resident of Chaska since 1975. She served as office manager for Clean Sweep in Eden Prairie for ten years, and then was employed at Sanofi Pasteur Diagnostics/Beckman-Coulter in Chaska, for 30 years in accounting. She enjoyed camping but her true love was her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. She graciously volunteered for many years at Jackson Elementary School in Shakopee.
Survivors include twin brother, Jack Bell of Lakeland, FL; children, Tracy (Barbara) Olene of Savage, Debbie (Mark) Sinderson of Minnetonka, Tim (Lee) Olene of Shakopee; grandchildren Cory (Kaydee) Kabrud, Lindsey (Nathan) Waldorf, Sarah (Dan) Thoreson, Emily Sinderson, Rebecca Olene, Matt Sinderson, Summer Shumate, Rachel, Gavin and Bennett Olene; great grandchildren Henrik, Iris, Nora, Zander and Zoey.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.