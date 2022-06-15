Obituary for Nancy M. Johnson

Nancy M. Johnson, age 74, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Nancy was born on November 18, 1947, in St. Paul, the daughter of Walter and Audrey (Johnson) Ruhland. She married Bryan Johnson on March 25, 1995, in NE Minneapolis.
Nancy loved travel, and participated in many religious pilgrimages to Rome, Lourdes, the Holy Lands and more. She was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis for many years and totally espoused a simple life-style. Like St. Francis, Nancy loved animals and had many pets - cats, dogs, birds, monkeys, usually several at a time. During her last several months, she was surrounded by her large and loving family. She was one of a kind and will be very much missed.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan; daughter, Martina Suyat; siblings, Mary (Don) Fellows, Frank (Gail) Ruhland, Mark (Pat) Ruhland, Jean (Jim) Thielen, and Margaret Siedow (Darin Kukacka).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Audrey Ruhland.
Visitation Thursday, June 16, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at The Parish of Saints Joachim & Anne, in the Church of St. Mark, 350 South Atwood Street, Shakopee.
Arrangements with Mcnearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at