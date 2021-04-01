Obituary for Nancy Milne

Nancy Milne, age 73, of Savage, passed away on March 28, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Carol Rosenow.
She is survived by her husband, James; brother, John (Stephanie), niece, Angela; grandnephew, Mason; brother-in-law, David (Judy); sisters-in-law, Diane (John), Mary (Stanley), Laura (Rex), Amy (Herb); many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 6, 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 15309 Maple Island Rd, Burnsville. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment at Bloomington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.
