Obituary for Nancy Rae Narcoma (Bass)

Nancy Rae Narcoma (Bass), 62, March 18, 1959 to December 30, 2021.
Nancy was born in Wichita, KS to Bill Bass and Anne Foster. Nancy was proud of her Native American heritage as a part of the Cherokee tribe. Nancy had a 29-year career at Jostens as a ring designer. She was so proud of her work and would tell so many stories of the champion rings she was a part of creating.
In 1984, Nancy married Paul Tuma, of Northfield, MN. They had a son, Jonathan. They were separated in 1991 but both remained in MN to raise their son. Nancy lived in Shakopee, MN where Jonathan went to school. Nancy was everyone’s biggest fan and never met a stranger. She was very artistic and creative. She loved designing posters for graduation parties, beading clothing, and drawing. Later in life, Nancy moved to Ocala, Fl to live with her mother. They enjoyed the warm sun and a good thrift shop. Recently, Nancy moved back to MN to spend time with Jonathan, Jessica, and her granddaughter, Taylor. Family and friends were so important to Nancy and she loved making people feel special. She will be missed by all.
Nancy is survived by her mother, Anne Foster; her son, Jonathan Tuma; daughter-in-law, Jessica Meyer; granddaughter, Taylor Tuma.
Nancy is preceded in death by her sister, Susan Bass; father, Bill Bass; step-father, John Foster.
A service will be held in Monkey Island, OK this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred, sent to Jonathan Tuma. 1121 Austin Court, Shakopee, MN 55379.