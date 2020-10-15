Obituary for Naomi N. Undheim

Naomi Norma Undheim, age 81, of Shakopee, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
Naomi was born on August 18, 1939 in Gaylord, MN the daughter of Oliver and Helen (Gruenhagen) Wolff. She married Harry Undheim on March 22, 1986 in Las Vegas, NV at the Chapel of Love. Naomi worked as an accountant before retirement and loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Harry; daughters, Paula (Marty) Gerold and Ann (Jeff Beutler) Jefferson; grandchildren, Tim (Erin) Gerold, Rebecca (Torey Lusignan) Gerold, Amber (Andy) Baas, Brittny (Joe) Wishmann, Noelle (Zak) Koslo; great-grandchildren, Rosalie, Adalyn, Fiona, Charlotte, Peyton, Lucas and Wesley; siblings, Janice Lenzen, Roger Wolff, LuAnn (Pat) Jungman; other relatives and friends.
Naomi is preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Helen; sister-in-law, Judy Wolff.
Gathering of friends and family will be on Saturday, October 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
