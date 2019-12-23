Obituary for Nathan J. America

Nathan J. America, age 33, of Chaska, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
The youngest of three boys, Nate was born on January 1, 1986 in St. Paul, the son of Martin and Louise (Rieck) America. A graduate of New Prague High School, Nate loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, and archery.
Nathan is survived by his father, Marty; brothers, Jesse and Alexander; his fifteen aunts and uncles and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise; grandfather, Jesse Rieck; grandparents, Joseph and Minnie America.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, January 3, at 7 p.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home with Father Kevin Clinton officiating. Visitation will take place for two hours prior, starting at 5 p.m. Burial will occur at a later date in Otisco, MN. bruzekfuneralhome.com
Memorials preferred to SAVE: https://save.donordrive.com/campaign/In-Memory-of-Nathan-America