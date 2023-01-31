Obituary for Neil B. Bleichner

Neil Bernard Bleichner, age 92, of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 3, at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends one hour prior to the Mass at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska at a later date.
Neil was born on June 8, 1930 in Chaska to Frank and Emma (Fiebelkorn) Bleichner, one of seven children. He was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels and graduated from Chaska High School. On February 3, 1951 he married Elizabeth “Betty” Gastler at Guardian Angels Catholic Church. They had two daughters, Mary and Ann. Neil was employed at Ferguson (formally known as Crane Company) for 63 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Emma (Fiebelkorn) Bleichner; his sisters Florence Bruers, Evelyn Zimmerman, Eleanor Salden, and Marjorie Wendland; brothers Robert and James Bleichner.
Survivors include his loving wife, Elizabeth “Betty”; daughters, Mary (Doug) Bruce, Ann (Terry) Link; grandchildren Shawna Link, Alyssa (Scott Johnson) Link.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska