Obituary for Neil W. Gillis

Neil W. Gillis, age 87, of Chanhassen passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022.
Neil was born on November 25, 1934, in Hibbing, MN to Neil McKay Gillis and Anna Pearl Gillis (Cheever). He graduated from Hibbing High School, Bemidji State Teachers College and graduate school at the University of South Dakota-Vermillion. He had a short stint in the Navy, where he was honorably discharged due to a medical condition. Neil worked for 32 years as a Math and Science teacher in the Robbinsdale School District. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling to warm destinations in his travel trailer, wood carving with his favorite crafting friends, writing books about the Civil War and spending time with his family, particularly his beloved grandchildren. He rarely missed a sporting event, entertained them with his weird eating habits and always the teacher, enlightened them with a story and taught them to "learn to learn" in his signature loud teacher's voice.
He is survived by his loving wife, Geri (Jankowski); step-children, Jodie (Terry) Wehling and Paula (Tim) Schulze; grandchildren, Lauren, Michael and Ellie Schulze and Hunter Wehling; siblings, Peggy Mielke and Tim (Debra) Gillis; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Gillis, Diane Jankowski and Jeanne Jankowski; brothers-in-law, Norm Hanson (Betty Haas), Tom (Sue) Hanson. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John "Barney" Gillis, Wilbur (Iris) Gillis, Mildred (Bob) Johnson, Druscilla (Jim) Nehiba; brothers-in-law, Gene Mielke, Richard Jankowski and Erv Jankowski; stepson, Michael Hunter; and granddaughter, Grace Schulze.
Family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Hospital who showed true compassion, loving care and respect for Neil and the family.
A private burial will be held with family. A celebration of life brunch (Neil's favorite meal) will be held for Neil on March 5 at 11 a.m. at Stonebrooke Golf Course, 2693 Co. Rd. 79, Shakopee. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Chanhassen Senior Center.
