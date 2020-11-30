Obituary for Nelma Mavison

Nelma (Pederson) Mavison, born January 12, 1920 in St. Paul, died November 19, 2020 in Eden Prairie, at 100 years old, its the end of an era!
Nelma lived on a farm in Saskatchewan, Canada with parents Richmond and Kathryn Pederson, until she was five, then the family moved to Minneapolis. She attended South High School, class of 1937. She performed as Titania in South High production of A Mid-Summer Nights Dream. She was also a member of the schools speed-skating team.
At the onset of WWII, she answered the call to serve and moved to Washington D.C. where she worked for the Navy for the duration of the war. She continued her Navy career in Minneapolis until 1957.
She married Richard Mavison (Meuwissen) from Chaska in June, 1953. They raised six children and lived in Eden Prairie.
Longtime and active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Minnetonka. For many years, she volunteered for South Hennepin Human Services as well as ARC of MN. She and her husband loved playing Bridge and were members of the same club for 40 years. You could not pay her a visit without having a cup of Norwegian coffee and having something to eat.
She loved spending time with her family and friends and doting over her grandchildren. Devoted caregiver for 50 years to her son Dreux (Doody), who was hit by a car when he was four years old and confined to a wheelchair. Nelma was a saint of a mother and a graceful lady. When asked the secret to such a long happy life, she would reply: The love of God, family and being Norwegian - of course!
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Gary and Dreux (Doody) and her brother, Dick Pederson of Alexandria.
Survived by her husband, Richard; children, John (Jennifer), Paula (Mike) Rylander, Robbie and Danny; grandchildren, Rachel, Amy, Danielle, Jonny, Julie and Daisy; special cousin, Karen and family in Norway; dear friends from I.H.M parish; many, many Pederson and Meuwissen nieces, nephews, god-children and brothers and sisters in-law.
Mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Minnetonka. Internment at St. Marys Cemetery, North St. Paul.